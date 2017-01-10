Ethics office 'moving quickly' to vet Trump nominees

The federal office responsible for vetting President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees for ethics concerns says it has cleared half of those who have submitted their paperwork.

The Office of Government Ethics said Tuesday that it has cleared 54% of the Trump nominees, compared with 29% at this point during Barack Obama's presidential transition in 2008 and 2009.

"Moving quickly!" the office tweeted.

The office added that it is "expediting reviews of the financial disclosure reports of the president-elect's nominees, without sacrificing quality."

The office did not immediately return a request from CNNMoney to elaborate.

Just last week, the office's director, Walter M. Shaub, told Democratic senators that several of Trump's Cabinet nominees had still not been properly vetted before the hearings began.

Shaub, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, said his office had not even received initial paperwork from some nominees.

"I am not aware of any occasion in the four decades since OGE was established when the Senate held a confirmation hearing before the nominee had completed the ethics review process," he said in that letter.

