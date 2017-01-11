Transition of Power

Government ethics chief blasts Trump over plans for business

Trump: I will turn business over to my sons
The director of the Office of Government Ethics is blasting Donald Trump's plan to avoid conflicts of interest as "wholly inadequate."

Speaking at a forum on government ethics at the Brookings Institution in Washington, Walter M. Shaub said the president-elect's plan to separate himself from his business interest doesn't follow the tradition of presidents from the past four decades.

"This is not a blind trust," he said. "It's not even close."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump announced that he would place his vast business holdings into a trust controlled by his adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric, and that he would step away from running the Trump Organization.

Under a blind trust, Trump would sell his holdings and let an independent manager invest the proceeds.

Shaub said the Trump plan "adds nothing to the equation."

