Government ethics chief blasts Trump over plans for business

The director of the Office of Government Ethics is blasting Donald Trump's plan to avoid conflicts of interest as "wholly inadequate."

Speaking at a forum on government ethics at the Brookings Institution in Washington, Walter M. Shaub said the president-elect's plan to separate himself from his business interest doesn't follow the tradition of presidents from the past four decades.

"This is not a blind trust," he said. "It's not even close."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump announced that he would place his vast business holdings into a trust controlled by his adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric, and that he would step away from running the Trump Organization.

Under a blind trust, Trump would sell his holdings and let an independent manager invest the proceeds.

Shaub said the Trump plan "adds nothing to the equation."