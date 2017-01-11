Government ethics chief blasts Trump over plans for business

The director of the Office of Government Ethics is blasting President-elect Donald Trump's plan to avoid conflicts of interest as "wholly inadequate."

Speaking at the Brookings Institution in Washington, Walter M. Shaub said Trump's plan to separate himself from his business interests doesn't follow the tradition of presidents from the past four decades.

"This is not a blind trust," he said. "It's not even close."

Shaub's office is not an enforcement agency, but it advises executive branch officials about how to avoid conflicts of interest. It is in the process of combing through the financial holdings of Trump's Cabinet nominees to look for problems.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump announced that he would place his vast business holdings in a trust controlled by his adult sons, Don Jr. and Eric, and that he would relinquish his leadership of the Trump Organization.

Related: What Trump is really doing about his business

Trump will not sell his stake in the business, however. Under a blind trust, Trump would sell his holdings and let an independent manager invest the proceeds. That way, he could not profit directly from decisions he makes as president.

Shaub said the Trump plan "adds nothing to the equation."

The ethics director also shed light on a strange string of enthusiastic tweets his office sent in November that pre-emptively congratulated Trump for divesting himself of his business holdings -- a move Trump never promised to make.

The tweets used words like "Bravo!" and "Brilliant!" to describe such a plan. Reporters wondered whether the ethics office's Twitter feed had been hacked.

Government ethics office cheers Trump in unusual string of tweets

"I was trying to use the vernacular of the president-elect's favorite social media platform to encourage him to divest," Shaub said on Wednesday. "This has been my view from that start."

Shaub said there was "still time" for Trump to build on what he has announced so far to "come up with something that will resolve his conflicts of interests."