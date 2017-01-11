Amazon halts sales of doormats after India's protest

India angrily told Amazon that its flag could not be used as a doormat, and Amazon quickly yanked them.

The doormats, sold by a third-party vendor on its Canadian website Amazon.ca, violate India's Flag Code -- and the country's minister of external affairs, Sushma Swaraj, made it clear in a series of Twitter posts Wednesday that India won't tolerate misuse of its flag.

"Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately," Swaraj wrote. "If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier."

Amazon confirmed Wednesday that the products are no longer on its site. The company declined further comment.

Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) has committed to massive investments in India. In June last year, the company announced plans to pump $3 billion into its India operations, on top of a $2 billion investment the company made there in 2014.