C-SPAN's online feed interrupted by Russia Today

C-SPAN is conducting an internal investigation after its online video coverage of Congress was interrupted by a live feed of Kremlin-backed news channel Russia Today.

The Russia Today feed, which interrupted footage of Rep. Maxine Waters speaking at a Securities and Exchange Commission hearing, aired for about 10 minutes before the stream switched back to C-SPAN.

In a statement, C-SPAN said it was investigating the matter but operating under the assumption that the interruption was the result of a technical issue.

"This afternoon the online feed of C-SPAN was briefly interrupted by RT programming," the statement read. "We are currently investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence. As RT is one of the networks we regularly monitor, we are operating under the assumption that it was an internal routing issue."