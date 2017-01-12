These Super Bowl tickets are 50% off if the game is a blowout

Super Bowl tickets cost a fortune -- but one ticket seller is promising a 50% refund if the game is a blowout.

Ticket resale site GameHedge said Thursday that it will repay half the cost of every Super Bowl ticket it sells if either team wins by more than 28 points.

That doesn't happen often. Only six of the last 33 Super Bowls have been settled by such a large a margin, according to GameHedge. Most recently, the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos by 35 points in 2014.

GameHedge launched in June, and founder Warren Friss said the "Good Game Guarantee" idea stemmed from his own experience attending sports games.

"I've been a sports fan all my life," Friss said. "It's just not right that people would pay the same whether they had a good experience or a bad experience."

The good game policy isn't new for the company -- it's been employing it since it launched on all of the NFL, NHL and NBA tickets that it's sold, as long as it's the home team that loses big. So far GameHedge has had to offer refunds on about 10% of the tickets its sold. The largest refund so far was $3,300, which was paid out for Game 5 of the World Series.

Considering Super Bowl tickets regularly sell for more than $4,000 a piece and can run up to nearly $20,000, GameHedge could be on the hook for a huge payout.

Friss says the average sale price on GameHedge tickets is currently just under $10,000, and that premium seats are selling the fastest, but declined to say how many the company has sold.

GameHedge says that, to put buyers' minds at ease, all of the tickets it resells are purchased from "pre-qualified, screened, professional ticket agencies and individual resellers."

For the first time ever, Super Bowl tickets went on sale in June last year -- eight months ahead of kickoff -- through On Location, the NFL's official ticket sales site. Prior to this year, Super Bowl tickets have only been available through a lottery that begins a couple of weeks before the game.

