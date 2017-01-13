JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon seems hopeful that better times for the economy lie ahead under President-elect Donald Trump.

The bank reported better than expected profit for the fourth quarter Friday. And in its earnings release, Dimon suggested more good news could be coming for banks -- and for Americans -- in the months ahead.

"The U.S. economy may be building momentum," Dimon said. "Looking ahead there is opportunity for good, rational and thoughtful policy decisions to be implemented, which would spur growth, create jobs for Americans across the income spectrum and help communities."

Dimon didn't mention Trump by name or cite specifics about the possibility of Trump and the Republican-led Congress unwinding some of President Obama's financial reforms.

But Dimon will clearly have a key role in helping the new president's economic policy.

Dimon is one of 16 CEOs on Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum, a group that also includes IBM (IBM, Tech30) CEO Ginni Rometty, Disney (DIS) CEO Bob Iger, GM (GM) CEO Mary Barra and Walmart (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon.

JPMorgan Chase's (JPM) stock was relatively flat in early trading Friday following its earnings. But the stock, along with that of other banks, has been on a tear since the election -- largely because of hopes for fewer regulations and rising interest rates, which would boost profits.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase are up 23% since the election. Bank of America (BAC) has also risen sharply, and it, too, reported solid earnings Friday morning.

BofA CEO Brian Moynihan didn't mention Trump either in his bank's earnings release. But he pointed out that the Fed, which raised interest rates last month and is expected to do so several more times this year, will help BofA.

Scandal-ridden Wells Fargo (WFC) also reported its latest results on Friday morning. The bank, which was forced to admit last year that it opened up millions of fake accounts, disappointed Wall Street with earnings and sales that missed forecasts.

Several other big banks, including Citigroup (C), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS), will report their latest results next week.