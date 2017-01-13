It will soon cost some Tesla owners $15 to charge up for a drive from Los Angeles to San Francisco, and $120 to go from L.A. to New York.

The company has revealed the new pricing structure for its network of rapid charging stations around the world. CEO Elon Musk announced in November that Tesla would phase out free charging.

Tesla (TSLA) will still allow unlimited free charges for people who already own a Tesla or who order a high-priced Model S or Model X by Sunday. Those who order a luxury model after Sunday will be capped at 400 kilowatt hours of charging per year -- good for about 1,000 miles -- and will pay after that.

Prices are higher overseas. It will cost the equivalent of $64 to drive from Paris to Rome and about $58 to drive from Beijing to Shanghai. That works out to 7 cents a mile, compared with 4 cents for the two sample U.S. trips.

Tesla owners mostly charge up at home or at the office. The superchargers allow for trips beyond the 200-plus-mile range they can travel on a single charge. Charging typically takes about 30 minutes.

Supercharger pricing for people who buy the mass-market Model 3, due for delivery later this year, has yet to be announced. The Model 3 is about half the cost of the cheapest Model S.

The cost will vary by state -- from 21 cents per kilowatt hour in Maine to 20 cents in California, which has the most Teslas on the road, to 11 cents in Washington state and West Virginia. In some states, regulations require pricing by minute, not per kilowatt hour.

The company said it's charging for the service so it can expand the network to accommodate increased usage when the Model 3 hits the road.