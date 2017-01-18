Trump commerce pick Wilbur Ross slams 'malicious' trading tactics

Billionaire Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for commerce secretary, warned that countries that resort to "malicious" trading tactics should get "severely" punished.

During his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Ross described himself as "pro trade," but that he backs only "sensible trade."

"We should not put up with malicious trading activities, state-owned enterprises or subsidized production," Ross said.

Specifically, Ross pointed the finger at China, whom he called "the most protectionist country of very large countries."

Ross, who made a fortune as a turnaround artist that resurrected dying manufacturing businesses, said the U.S. should provide access to its vast market to "nations who agree to play by our standards of fair trade."

He argued that countries that don't "play by the rules" should "get punished -- and severely."

One way Trump has signaled he will fix trade is by renegotiating trade agreements, especially NAFTA, the free trade deal with U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Ross repeated that NAFTA is "logically the first thing for us to deal with" and will be a "very, very early topic in this administration."

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly blamed China, as well as poorly-designed trade agreements, for the loss of manufacturing jobs in the Rust Belt that helped carry him to victory in November.

"We can't continue to allow China to rape our country," Trump said in May.

Ross has sharpened his rhetoric in recent months, after previously urging politicians to temper their anti-China comments. CNN's KFile reported this week about a 2007 speech from Ross, in which he expressed worry about the rise of a "protectionist monster" in the West and "mindless China bashing."

Ironically, China President Xi Jinping has recently sought to cast himself as a fierce defender of globalization. "Whether you like it or not, the global economy is the big ocean you cannot escape from," Xi said in a speech on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

When he nominated Ross as commerce secretary, Trump promised the billionaire will "stand up for American jobs." The president-elect praised Ross as not only a "champion of American manufacturing" for his efforts to save failing steel and auto businesses, but "one of the greatest negotiators I have ever met."

Ross's fortune -- Forbes estimates his net worth at $2.5 billion -- and sprawling web of assets -- has raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

The billionaire filed paperwork in recent days indicating he has agreed to sell some, but not all, of his complex empire. If he's confirmed, Ross plans to step down from various companies and quickly sell many assets.

But Ross plans to hold on to nine investment vehicles that contain shipping, mortgage lending and real estate financing assets. Ross explained he will keep these assets "solely as a passive investor" and there is little chance he will be participating in matters affecting them.