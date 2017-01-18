Add fashion designer Tom Ford to the list of Donald Trump's feuds.

The president-elect knocked Ford during an interview on Fox News Channel on Wednesday after Ford said he would not dress future first lady Melania Trump.

"I'm not a fan of Tom Ford," Trump said. "Never have been."

During a series of questions about the inauguration, Trump said Ford had never been asked to dress Melania in the first place.

He also claimed that casino owner Steve Wynn, the CEO of Wynn Resorts (WYNN), was bothered by Ford's comments and "threw his clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel." Wynn Resorts did not immediately return a request for comment from CNNMoney.

Ford said on ABC's "The View" in November that he was asked to dress Melania Trump years ago but declined because "she's not necessarily my image." He's also said no first lady should wear his clothes because they're too pricey.

"My clothes are made in Italy. They're very, very expensive," he told Elle magazine at the Golden Globes this month. "I don't think most women or men in our country can relate to that, and I think the first lady or the president should represent all people."

Ford supported Hillary Clinton for president, but he said on "The View" that even she shouldn't be wearing his clothes.

Michelle Obama wore a Tom Ford gown for a dinner with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2011, but Ford said he thought that occasion was appropriate.

"I live in London, and so that made sense," Ford told "The View." "It was an honor."

Other designers seem ready to dress Melania Trump. The fashion website WWD reported this week that Ralph Lauren and Karl Lagerfeld are likely choices to dress the future first lady for the inauguration. The Trump presidential transition did not immediately respond to a request for comment.