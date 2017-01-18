Netflix stock soars to new high on subscriber growth

Netflix is quickly closing in on the 100 million mark for total subscribers.

Netflix (NFLX, Tech30) added 7 million members globally in the final quarter of 2016, handily beating its earlier forecast for 5.2 million new subscribers.

For the year as whole, Netflix added a record 19 million members, up from 17.4 million in 2015. The video streaming service now has 93.8 million members.

The majority of that subscriber growth came from overseas, as original shows like The Crown and Black Mirror find audiences in multiple countries.

"We are learning rapidly how best to match content with audience tastes around the world. It is clear to us that high quality content travels well across borders," the company wrote in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

The company's stock jumped 8% to a new all-time high in after hours trading following the earnings results.

Like many other large tech firms, Netflix saw its stock dip in the aftermath of Donald Trump's election on concerns about his administration pursuing policies counter to Silicon Valley's interests.

For Netflix, in particular, a chief concern is the potential that net neutrality rules will be overturned. These prohibit Internet providers from intentionally speeding up or slowing down traffic from web services. Trump has surrounded himself with several advisers who oppose net neutrality.

Netflix downplayed those concerns in its shareholder letter.

"Weakening of U.S. net neutrality laws, should that occur, is unlikely to materially affect our domestic margins or service quality because we are now popular enough with consumers to keep our relationships with ISPs stable," the company said.

Netflix stock has rebounded since the election as investors express optimism that the company's big investments in original content are paying off with strong subscriber growth.