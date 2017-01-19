China posts weakest annual economic growth in 26 years

China's economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a quarter century last year -- and 2017 is set to be even tougher.

The world's second largest economy expanded 6.7% in 2016, according to official data released Friday.

That's a slowdown from the 6.9% that China clocked in 2015. But it's a lot stronger than some doom-mongers had predicted at the start of last year, when fears of a sudden collapse in Chinese growth panicked global markets.

For the fourth quarter of 2016, the economy grew 6.8%, a hair faster than the 6.7% expected by most economists surveyed by CNNMoney.

The Chinese government nonetheless had to resort to a heavy dose of stimulus to keep the economy chugging along in 2016. Public investment in infrastructure skyrocketed and bank lending soared despite repeated warnings about the country's worryingly high level of corporate debt.

Economists say that approach isn't sustainable. They expect growth to slow further to 6.5% next year.