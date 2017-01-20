'House of Cards' releases distressing new teaser on Inauguration Day

On a day when a new president took office, Netflix promoted another.

"House of Cards," the company's popular political drama, released a short 30 second teaser for its upcoming fifth season on Twitter roughly an hour before President Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

The series' Twitter account posted a tweet with the words "we make the terror" along with the teaser. The clip did not appear to include any scenes from the upcoming season. Instead, it shows children saying the Pledge of Alliance on a dreary day at the U.S. Capitol.

The camera then zooms out to show an American flag blowing in the wind while hanging upside down, a signal of distress.

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017

The clip ends with the date May 30th, 2017, the return date for the series.

The teaser has been retweeted more than 10,000 times.

"House of Cards" tells the story of Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), a politician who lied, cheated, and killed his way into the Oval Office.

This isn't the first time Netflix (NFLX, Tech30) has used real life political events to promote the series.

It debuted a trailer for the show's third season during the 2015 State of the Union, and an ad for President Underwood during a Republican presidential debate later that year.