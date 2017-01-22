1. Trump's first week: President Donald Trump is beginning his first week in office. He's promising sweeping reforms including repealing the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare), reforming the country's trade practices, tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

Since many of Trump's policies are still undefined, it's not clear what the impact to the economy will be. But investors seem optimistic.

Markets spiked on Friday following the inauguration, but the so-called "Trump Bump" has deflated since the election with the Dow far away from hitting 20,000.

2. Samsung faces the press: On Monday morning in South Korea, Samsung will hold a press conference revealing what caused the Galaxy Note 7 to catch fire.

It's a result of a months-long investigation conducted by the world's bestselling smartphone maker.

The news conference will mark the second time Samsung tried to explain what went wrong. The first time around, Samsung pointed the finger toward one of its battery suppliers. On Thursday, Samsung will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings.

3. Loads more earnings: It's another big week for earnings as President Donald Trump takes the reigns of the country. Yahoo (YAHOF), AT&T (T, Tech30), Alphabet (GOOG). Microsoft (MSFT, Tech30), Starbucks (SBUX), McDonald's (MCD), Boeing (BA), Ford (F) and Samsung (SSNLF) will report earnings this week. For some companies, the reports will shine light on how robust the holiday shopping season was.

For AT&T, investors will be listening for what's to come for its merger with CNN's parent company Time Warner. Trump has wavered on his support for the merger with AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson recently meeting with him, although the merger didn't come up.

4. First reading of GDP: On Friday, we'll see how healthy the U.S. economy is under Barack Obama's last few months and what President Trump is inheriting. In the third quarter, the U.S. economy grew 3.2% according to the Bureau of Economic Analysts boasted by consumer spending and exports led by soybeans.

5. Coming this week:

Monday - Tax filing season begins

Tuesday - Samsung earnings; Mick Mulvaney's confirmation hearing

Wednesday - Boeing and AT&T earnings

Thursday - Microsoft, Alphabet, Ford, and Starbucks earnings

Friday - First reading of fourth-quarter GDP