Netflix bringing back "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy"

Netflix claims it's going to "Make America Fabulous Again" with a reboot of makeover reality series "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy."

"In a time when America stands divided and the future seems uncertain, a team of five brave men will try to bring us closer together with laughter, heart, and just the right amount of moisturizer," a description released by Netflix said.

The eight-episode new season is expected to begin production this spring, the company said.

The reimagined series will feature a new quintet of experts -- referred to on the show as the "Fab 5" -- and will move "from the Big Apple to turn the red states pink," a release added.

The decision to reboot the show comes almost 10 years after the Bravo original went off the air.

The first "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" starred Ted Allen (now a favorite host on the Food Network), Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Jai Rodriguez and Carson Kressley, who is on this season of "The New Celebrity Apprentice."

On the series, the team -- each of whom was an expert in a field like fashion, style or culture -- would help a straight man revamp his life.

In an interview in November, Kressley told CNN that he was unsure if a reboot would have the same impact as the original series.

"I think one of the key ingredients was that the straight guys were a little freaked out by us ... and now hopefully there's not that tension," he said. "But maybe we can film it in Russia. Who knows?"

"Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" ran from 2003-07 on Bravo and won an Emmy in 2004.

It spawned a spin-off titled "Queer Eye for the Straight Girl" that ran for one season.

-- CNN's Lisa France contributed to this report.