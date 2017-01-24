President Trump's health secretary pick acknowledged Tuesday that Medicaid may cease to be an entitlement for the nation's low-income residents if Republicans turn it into a block grant, sending a fixed amount of funding to each state.

In a contentious hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, Democratic Senator Robert Menendez pressed nominee Tom Price on whether changing Medicaid into a block grant program would mean fewer people would be eligible in the future.

Menendez noted Medicaid is currently an entitlement program, meaning anyone who meets the criteria has the right to be covered.

"When you move to a block grant, do you still have the right?" Menendez asked.

"No," Price said. "I think it would be determined by how that was set up."

The question of what to do with Medicaid -- particularly how to handle the low-income adults who gained coverage thanks to Obamacare's expansion provision -- came up repeatedly during the hearing. Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said Sunday on ABC News that the president is looking at turning Medicaid into a block grant program.

Democratic senators defended the existing program, which they called crucial for many disabled Americans and low-income pregnant women, children and senior citizens. Nearly 73 million Americans are on Medicaid or the related Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). Under Obamacare, low-income adults are now allowed to sign up for Medicaid in states that expanded their programs.

Republicans have long wanted to turn Medicaid funding into a block grant or a per-capita grant, where states receive a fixed sum for each participant. Several of the Obamacare repeal plans that have been floated in Congress -- including Price's 2015 Empowering Patients First legislation -- also call for eliminating Medicaid expansion.

Trump listed turning Medicaid into a block grant program on his campaign and transition websites, and Conway's comments Sunday affirmed that it's on the top of the new president's list.

Democrats fought back at Tuesday's hearing.

"I feel like the Administration is creating a war on Medicaid," said Senator Maria Cantwell.

Price acknowledged Medicaid is vital, but said it is troubled. Later, he said that the federal government should leave it to governors and state insurance commissioners on how best to cover their low-income residents. But he said he supports making sure that any replacement bill would provide coverage options for every American, including those now at or near Medicaid eligibility.