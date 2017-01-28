After President Trump put a travel ban in place affecting seven Muslim-majority countries, tech executives roundly and publicly denounced the move.
Immigrants have played a big role building some major U.S. companies, particularly in tech. A 2011 report from the Partnership for a New American Economy estimates that 45% of high-tech companies in the Fortune 500 were founded by first- or second-generation Americans.
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Cook issued a letter, which was obtained by CNN, reacting to what he called "deep concerns" among employees. He assured workers that Apple does not support Trump's policy and the company is prepared to lend them aid.
"Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do," Cook said.
Google sent out a memo to its employees urging anyone with a visa or green card from one of the banned countries to cancel any travel plans.
"Please do not travel outside of the U.S. until the ban is lifted. While the entry restriction is currently only in place for 90 days, it could be extended with little or no warning," the memo, which was reviewed by CNN, reads.
Microsoft executive Brad Smith
Microsoft said it employs 76 people that could be affected by the ban. Smith said in an email to employees, which was shared by Nadella on LinkedIn, that it will provide "legal advice and assistance" to those affected.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Dorsey called the potential impact of Trump's decision "real and upsetting."
Chorus CEO Dick Costolo
Chorus CEO and former Twitter chief executive Costolo called Trump a "a coward" on Saturday.
Salesforce executive Vala Afshar
Afshar tweeted a list of U.S. tech companies that were founded by immigrants, including Apple (AAPL, Tech30), Google (GOOG) and IBM (IBM, Tech30).
Y Combinator cofounder Paul Graham
Graham weighed in, saying, "This is a good time to remember that without immigration the U.S. will only have 5% of the top people in each field."
Y Combinator president Sam Altman
Altman criticized Trump's move in a blog post. He called on tech executives to publicly speak out against Trump's executive order "at a minimum."
LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner
Weiner said "all ethnicities should have access to opportunity, calling it a "founding principle" of the U.S.
Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman
Stoppelman called it a "sad day" for America.
Investor Chris Sacca
Shark Tank star and tech investor Chris Sacca promised to match up to $50,000 worth of donations to the ACLU.
Box CEO Aaron Levie
Levie also promised to donate to the ACLU and called Trump's actions "immoral."
Path CEO Dave Morin
Morin called it "one of the weakest decisions in American history."
Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff
Benioff retweeted numerous anti-ban sentiments before posting his own thoughts.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Zuckerberg was quick to lambast the immigrant ban in a Facebook post Friday.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Musk called the ban "not the best way to address the country's challenges."