What Tumblr's Jeff D'Onofrio is reading this week

This week, the guest curator for "The Big Idea" on the CNN MoneyStream app is Jeff D'Onofrio.

Occupation: President and COO of Tumblr

Best-known for: Leading the social media platform

D'Onofrio has spent his career focused on digital media. He served as the CFO and vice president of Major League Baseball Advanced Media and as the CFO of Zagat. He spearheaded Zagat's sale to Google in 2011, and stayed on as head of business operations after the merger.

D'Onofrio joined Tumblr as CFO in 2013. The company was bought by Yahoo the same year. He became president and COO in 2014, and now oversees Tumblr's daily operations.

Here's a sample of what Jeff D'Onofrio is reading this week

