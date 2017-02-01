Jon Stewart on Trump: 'We have never faced this before'

Jon Stewart appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on Tuesday night, wearing an incredibly long red tie and a fake animal on his head to warn that the "purposeful, vindictive chaos" of President Trump is something the country has never faced.

Stewart's funny outfit led the CBS host to ask whether he was impersonating the president.

"I thought this is how men dress now," Stewart deadpanned to his old colleague Colbert. "The president sets men's fashion. I saw the inauguration, super long tie, dead animal on head. Boom."

The former "Daily Show" host, laughing and with his costume coming apart, then read off "future" executive orders of the Trump administration that included changing the national language.

"The new official language of the United States is bulls**t," Stewart read. "I, Donald J. Trump, have instructed my staff to speak only in bulls**t."

It was the first time Stewart has appeared on "The Late Show" since Trump, one of his biggest "Daily Show" targets, was inaugurated.

"It has been 11 days, Stephen. Eleven f**king days," he said. "The presidency is supposed to age the president, not the public."

To close the bit, Stewart read the final "executive order," a somewhat lengthy speech that resembled one of the comedian's old "Daily Show" monologues.

"I, Donald J. Trump, am exhausting because it is going to take relentless stamina, vigilance, and every institutional check and balance this great country can muster to keep me, Donald J. Trump, from going full Palpatine," Stewart said, alluding to the evil "Star Wars" emperor.

"We have never faced this before. Purposeful, vindictive chaos. But perhaps therein lies the saving grace of my, Donald J. Trump's, presidency."

Stewart continued, "No one action will be adequate. All actions will be necessary. And if we do not allow Donald Trump to exhaust our fight and somehow come through this presidency calamity-less and constitutionally partially intact, then I, Donald J. Trump, will have demonstrated the greatness of America. Just not the way I thought I was going to."