Tamron Hall leaving NBC in wake of network canceling her hour of 'Today'

Tamron Hall, a regular host on NBC's "Today" show and MSNBC, is leaving the network later this month.

Her departure was announced on Wednesday after days of contentious contract negotiations.

Hall had been the co-host of the 9 a.m. hour of the "Today" show and a daytime anchor on MSNBC. Last week executives informed Hall and the "Today" staff that the 9 a.m. hour was being canceled to make room for a new program led by former Fox News host Megyn Kelly.

Hall won't have a chance to say goodbye on the air. "Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks," NBC said in a statement. "Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at 'Today' and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best."

It is unclear if Hall has another television news job lined up.

In a statement released through NBC, Hall said, "The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I'm grateful. I'm also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you."

When word of the 9 a.m. hour cancellation spread last Friday, there was an outpouring of support for Hall and co-host Al Roker on social media.

Roker will remain in that time slot until the fall. He will also remain the "Today" show meteorologist in the 7 and 8 a.m. hours.

NBC hasn't officially said if Kelly's new show will take over the 9 a.m. or the 10 a.m. time slot. But if it is scheduled at 10 a.m., then Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb's show will move up to 9 a.m.