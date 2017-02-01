Charter hit with lawsuit for slow internet speeds

The Attorney General of New York is suing Charter, just months after its mega-merger with Time Warner Cable, for allegedly failing to deliver promised Internet speeds and reliability to millions of customers.

Charter Communications (CHTR) said the lawsuit unfairly blames the company for actions taken by Time Warner Cable prior to the $65 billion merger, which closed in May 2016.

In a statement to CNNMoney, Charter said that this lawsuit is about ads that Time Warner Cable ran prior to the deal. The company says that Charter made "significant commitments" to New York state as part of the deal with Time Warner Cable to invest in its broadband network, customer service and jobs.

Charter owns Time Warner Cable and another operator, Bright House. Charter has rebranded its cable TV and broadband services under the name Spectrum.

"We will continue to invest in our business and deliver the highest quality services to our customers while we defend against these allegations involving Time Warner Cable practices," Charter said in the statement.

But a spokeswoman for Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said that, despite the rebranding, Charter has not dealt with underlying hardware and network problems. As a result, customers are still experiencing the same problem of "slower speeds when they're paying for more."

Time Warner Cable was a unit of Time Warner (TWX), the parent company of CNN, until 2009. The two companies are no longer related.