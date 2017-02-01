Apple considering legal action over Trump's travel ban

Apple could be the next big tech company to take legal action against President Trump's travel ban.

The iPhone maker is considering legal options regarding Trump's executive order, which has affected hundreds of its employees, CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Cook didn't provide details on what approach Apple (AAPL, Tech30) might take other than saying that "we want to be constructive and productive." Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related: Tech leaders condemn Trump's immigrant ban

His comments follow moves this week by Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) and Expedia (EXPE) to join a legal challenge to the travel ban, which affects refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Apple is one of the many tech companies that have spoken out against the ban, which caused chaos and confusion around the world and triggered protests in airports.

"Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do," Cook said over the weekend.

He told The Wall Street Journal that he has been contacting "very, very senior people in the White House" to try to persuade them to repeal the order.