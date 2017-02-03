Justin Bieber's 'oddly delightful' Super Bowl ad

T-Mobile (TMUS) may have just pulled off a bigger trick than getting you to switch your phone service: thanks to their Super Bowl commercial, people are praising Justin Bieber.
The phone company enlisted the superstar singer for its #UnlimitedMoves ad spot in which he is a "celebration expert."
Wearing a tux and sporting glasses, the Biebs takes the audience through the history of football's celebratory moves.
#UnlimitedMoves is a campaign to promote the cell phone company's unlimited data plan.
It's a good look for Bieber who more recently had been making headlines for some bad behavior and for quitting Instagram in a huff.
Naturally the Beliebers love it, but he's drawing praise from other corners too, including CNET's Chris Matyszczyk who called it "oddly delightful."
Not everyone is a fan, however.
Natt Garun of The Verge called Bieber a "terrible actor," but admitted: "It's cringeworthy, but I can't stop watching."