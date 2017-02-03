Justin Bieber's 'oddly delightful' Super Bowl ad

T-Mobile TMUS : thanks to their Super Bowl commercial, people are praising Justin Bieber.

The phone company enlisted the superstar singer for its #UnlimitedMoves ad spot in which he is a "celebration expert."

Wearing a tux and sporting glasses, the Biebs takes the audience through the history of football's celebratory moves.

#UnlimitedMoves is a campaign to promote the cell phone company's unlimited data plan.

It's a good look for Bieber who more recently had been making headlines for some bad behavior and for quitting Instagram in a huff.

Naturally the Beliebers love it, but he's drawing praise from other corners too, including CNET's Chris Matyszczyk who called it "oddly delightful."

justin bieber in the new t-mobile ad makes me happy — Alexandra (@alexandrraav) February 3, 2017

Not everyone is a fan, however.

Natt Garun of The Verge called Bieber a "terrible actor," but admitted: "It's cringeworthy, but I can't stop watching."