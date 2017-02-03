The pace of Obamacare sign-ups slowed in the final days of open enrollment last month, as the Trump administration pulled ads reminding procrastinators of the January 31 deadline.

Some 9.2 million consumers selected a plan on the federal exchange, healthcare.gov, which handles enrollment for 39 states. The final figure, which will include data from the District of Columbia and 11 states that run their own exchanges, won't be available until March.

Only 376,000 people signed up in the last two weeks of enrollment, compared to nearly 700,000 who picked plans in the final week a year ago.

Some 13.8 million people were expected to sign up during open enrollment, Obama administration officials said in October.

Related: Insurers to Congress: Stabilize Obamacare in next 30 days

The Trump administration pointed to the lackluster finish as a sign of the health reform law's troubles, noting the steep 22% premium hike for the benchmark silver plan for 2017 and the 28% decline in insurers offering plans.

"Obamacare has failed the American people, with one broken promise after another," said Matt Lloyd, spokesman for the Department of Health & Human Services. "We look forward to providing relief to those who are being harmed by the status quo and pursuing patient-centered solutions that will work for the American people."

Related: Trump pulls Obamacare ads days ahead of enrollment deadline

But former Obama administration officials blamed the weak finale on Trump's cancellation of about $5 million in advertising in the days before the end of open enrollment. That outreach is critical to spurring people -- particularly the coveted young and healthy consumers -- to sign up.

"Open enrollment was a success, and it would have been even higher without the Trump Administration's efforts to suppress enrollment," said Leslie Dach, a former agency official and director of Protect Our Campaign, calling the pulling of the ads "attempted sabotage." "Despite that, Americans continued to enroll in the final weeks, proving that there is considerable demand for quality and affordable coverage."