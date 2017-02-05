Twitter and other tech firms to file legal action slamming Trump's travel ban

Top U.S. tech firms are preparing to join the legal fight against President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Companies including Twitter (TWTR, Tech30) and Netflix (NFLX, Tech30) intend to file a court brief Sunday night opposing Trump's executive order on immigration, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Others joining in the legal action are Salesforce (CRM, Tech30), AppNexus and Uber, the people said, declining to be identified because the information isn't yet public. Ride-hailing app Lyft said it will also participate.

Trump's order represents "a sudden, seismic shift in the rules governing entry into the United States, and it departs dramatically from the principles that have governed our immigration law for decades," the brief will say, according to a draft seen by CNNMoney.

The move is "inflicting substantial harm on U.S. companies" by hurting their ability to attract talent, increasing their costs of doing business and making it harder for them to compete internationally, the draft says.

The brief will be filed with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which on Sunday morning denied the U.S. government's emergency request to resume Trump's travel ban.

The appeals court has asked for both sides to file legal briefs before the court makes its final decision after a federal judge halted the program on Friday.

The order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days and all refugees from entering for 120 days. It also indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

-- Rob McLean and Laura Jarrett contributed to this report.