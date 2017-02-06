1. Earnings bonanza: Wall Street will hear from Hasbro HAS Tyson Foods TSN Loews L

Then after the trading day wraps up, media conglomerate 21st Century Fox (FOXA) is scheduled to report.

Toyota (TM) reported quarterly earnings that showed the automaker was selling more vehicles but making less money, in part due to the strengthening Japanese currency.

2. Tiffany shakeup: Shares in Tiffany (TIF) could be on the move on Monday morning after CEO Frederic Cumenal resigned in the wake of lousy financial results.

He will be temporarily replaced by board chairman and former CEO Michael Kowalski as the company looks for a successor.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

3. Takata consider suitors: The troubled airbag maker Takata (TKTDY) is considering potential bidders following its deadly airbag recall.

Detroit-based company Key Safety Systems is a frontrunner for a deal.

An independent committee set up by the troubled Japanese firm recommended Key Safety Systems, Takata said in a statement over the weekend. It added that a final decision hasn't been made yet.

Key Safety Systems is the fourth-largest airbag maker in the world. Buying Takata would make it the second-largest, according to Valient Market Research.

Shares in Takata fell by 19% in Tokyo on Monday.

4. Global market overview: Traders around the world seem uncertain about whether to buy or sell.

U.S. stock futures are not making any major moves.

European markets are mixed in early trading. Most Asian markets ended the day with gains.

This follows a week where U.S. stocks dropped and then slowly climbed back up. The Dow Jones industrial average ended the week with a 0.1% dip. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each edged up by 0.1% over the week.

Download CNN MoneyStream for up-to-the-minute market data and news

5. Coming this week:

Monday - 21st Century Fox (FOXA) earnings

Tuesday - GM (GM) and Disney (DIS) earnings

Wednesday - Whole Foods (WFM), Time Warner (TWX), GlaxoSmithKline (GLAXF) earnings

Thursday - Twitter (TWTR, Tech30), Coca-Cola (KO), Expedia (EXPE), Yum! Brands (YUM), Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) earnings

Friday - Renault (RNSDF) earnings