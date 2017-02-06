This week, the guest curator for "The Big Idea" on the CNN MoneyStream app is Gina Raimondo.

Occupation: Governor of Rhode Island

Best-known for: SVP of Village Ventures, a private equity firm

Before Governor Raimondo entered public service, she was embedded in the small business world. After completing her robust education (an undergraduate degree from Harvard, a law degree from Yale, and a stint at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar) Raimondo worked for private equity investment firm Village Ventures. She was a founding employee and a senior vice president with the Massachusetts-based firm, but she left the company to found Point Judith Capital in her home state of Rhode Island.

In 2010, a decade after she returned to Rhode Island, Raimondo was elected the state's General Treasurer. She held that position from 2011 to 2015, when she took the helm as governor. During her tenure, she has pushed for tech companies to move to Rhode Island and pump up its economy.

