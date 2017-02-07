Google is using data to help design the perfect dress

Forget tailoring. Your next dress could be coded.

Google (GOOGL, Tech30) has teamed up with Ivyrevel, a fashion house backed by H&M Group (HMRZF), to create "data dresses" that are customized to fit an individual's daily activities and lifestyle choices.

The dress designs will be based on data collected by an Android smartphone app over the course of one week.

The app uses "awareness" tools created by Google to gather data on a user's location, physical activity, and the weather when they're outside. The information is then passed through an algorithm that designs a custom dress.

The data will completely shape the garment's design -- everything from the choice of materials, to its shape, cut, color, details and embellishments. Ivyrevel said that prices will start at around $99.

Related: This is how Silicon Valley throws a fashion show

"To get a unique piece of clothing today you need to either buy a custom-made design piece or design it yourself, but that is generally not an affordable option and most people lack the design experience," said Aleksandar Subosic, co-founder of Ivyrevel.

"The 'Data Dress' enables women around the world to order a dress made entirely for them," he added.

Ivyrevel said the app is now being tested by early adopters who will receive their dresses next month. The general public will have a chance to download the app later this year.