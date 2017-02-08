Charlie Rose says he will undergo heart surgery

TV journalist Charlie Rose will undergo heart surgery this week.

Rose announced in a post on the CBS News website Wednesday that he will have an aorta valve replaced and step away from "CBS This Morning" until March as he recovers.

"I can't wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life's pleasures high," he wrote. "Until then, stay close."

Rose, 75, said surgeons put in a replacement valve almost 15 years ago. On Thursday, he will have that valve replaced.

"The timing is my choice," Rose wrote.

Rose did not host "This Morning" on Wednesday. Co-anchors Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell said they had each talked to him and he was in good spirits.

Rose has been part of the show since 2012 but is also known for a number of other ventures in journalism, most notably a nightly interview program on PBS. He also contributes to "60 Minutes."