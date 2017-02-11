Air Canada's colors: bandit, raccoon or loon?

There hasn't been an issue this divisive in Canada since Tim Hortons stopped making donuts in their stores.

But Air Canada's new makeover has done just that.

The Montreal-based airline unveiled new colors for its aircraft on Thursday. It picked a black and white scheme, a return of the red maple leaf and a black mask painted around its cockpit windows.

The airline turned to Canadian entrepreneur Tyler Brule for a complete makeover for the airline; new colors for its jets and new uniforms for its employees as part of the country's 150th anniversary.

Black is a rare color for aviation, mainly because it, along with red, are the heaviest colors of paint. Weight conscious airlines don't want to add to the already hundreds of pounds of paint that goes into branding an airplane.

The only other large airline today with a mostly-black scheme is Air New Zealand, which was initially inspired by its All Blacks rugby team. Back in the 1970s, Hugh Hefner's Playboy DC-9 wore all black with its tricked-out VIP interior.

The new colors put the airline in alignment with at least one other national icon, said Canadian aviation journalist Howard Slutsken: The country's national hockey team, which for decades has worn a red, black and white jersey.

The airline said the new colors reflect "Canada's vastness and contrasting seasons, with references to its wildlife and First Nations heritage."

Many were applauding the new look.

@AirCanada Very, very cool and Canadian. Is that a loon in the sky I see? #aircanada #boeing787 — Brian Jakovina (@bjakovina) February 9, 2017

@AirCanada It makes me think of a tuxedo with a red tie. I love it. #classy — CanadianGuy (@CanadianGuy76) February 9, 2017

Others were less impressed.

Congrats to @AirCanada who somehow found a way to make their new livery even more boring than their previous ones. https://t.co/RLcw8w73Wd pic.twitter.com/UyWAyqgf1x — Mıκε Gαяяεтт (@THEMikeGarrett) February 9, 2017

@AirCanada Dull, safe, and why the black tail and engines? Nothing Canadian about that colour choice. And it needs a cheatline. — Craig DeBlock (@cdeblock) February 9, 2017

Boring, uninspired, generic livery. @AirCanada hired a great designer & wasted the opportunity. https://t.co/ZEarNVqHNK — Henry Harteveldt (@hharteveldt) February 9, 2017

The Canadian flag carrier leaves behind its last set of new colors, which debuted in 2004. That makeover, mint blue-green and red maple leaf, reminded many of a tube of toothpaste and similarly inspired a love it or hate it reaction.

Will miss the toothpaste green but this looks sharp! Tail looks similar to the old old one, but love the mask! #AirCanada #AvGeek https://t.co/ZUMelOykrB — Luis Levy (@luisrlevy) February 9, 2017

@jonostrower I seem to remember a similar backlash when they came out with the toothpaste livery #ILikeIt #aircanada — Matthew Murray (@MatthewMurrayTw) February 10, 2017

Air Canada, has evoked strong reactions with its paint job. The black mask coming to its jets inspire resemblance to Canadian geese, but some saw it differently.

My fav part of @AirCanada new livery? the blacked around the cockpit windows giving it that aggressive look! — Christian Munoz (@theITdefender) February 11, 2017

@jonostrower @YouTube Needs a Knight Rider/Battlestar Cylon light tracer going back and forth across it. — Steven Sandhoff (@StevenSandhoff) February 11, 2017

#AirCanada's new livery looks nice! The black mask on the flight deck windows remind me of raccoons. But wait, shouldn't that be #Porter's? — kuyaeyik (@kuyaeyik) February 9, 2017

For others, it reminded them of an airline south of the border.

Don't like it? A day later, some are saying it give time.