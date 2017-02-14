Janet Yellen signals March rate hike is possible

Get ready for higher interest rates.

Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen signaled that the next rate hike could come as early as March in her testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

"Waiting too long to remove accommodation would be unwise," Yellen told the Senate.

Yellen stressed that the U.S. economy is doing pretty well and "has continued to make progress." She called the U.S. job market strong and said prices are moving up at a faster pace.

"At our upcoming meetings, the committee will evaluate whether employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in line with these expectations, in which case a further adjustment of the federal funds rate would likely be appropriate," Yellen said.

The next Fed meeting is March 15-16. Yellen's words were widely interpreted as a strong hint the Fed might raise in March.

"March on the table," says Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, although he noted that she is "NOT committing herself" to a March hike.

The Fed currently predicts three rate hikes in 2017. That said, the Fed began 2016 predicting four rate hikes and ended up doing only one.

Wall Street is currently betting on just a 13% chance of a March rate hike. Boockvar thinks Yellen wants to get that probability to at least 50%.

U.S. stocks were little changed Tuesday after Yellen's remarks. The Dow was slightly lower, but that follows many days of rallies. The Dow closed at an all-time high on Monday.