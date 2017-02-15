Anthem sues to stop Cigna from killing merger

Anthem is suing to stop Cigna from killing their $54 billion merger.

Cigna (CI) called off the deal on Tuesday after it was opposed by the Justice Department and blocked by a federal judge, citing antitrust concerns.

But Anthem (ANTX) won't accept the breakup. "There is still sufficient time and a viable path forward potentially to complete the transaction," the company said in a statement early Wednesday.

It's clearly not going well because the insurers are suing each other. Cigna sued Anthem on Tuesday, claiming Anthem breached the merger agreement, which included an obligation to pay a breakup fee of $1.85 billion. Cigna is also seeking $13 billion in damages.

Anthem says in its own suit that Cigna has waged a campaign to sabotage the merger.

It was a big day for breakups in health care on Tuesday. Aetna (AET)and Humana (HUM) called off their $34 billion merger agreement, which was also opposed by the Justice Department and blocked by a federal court.

Last year, then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch sued all four companies to stop the two mergers because she said they ran the risk of "drastically constricting competition" in health care.

The combinations would have the left the industry dominated by three giant insurers, the third company being UnitedHealth (UNH).

Humana also said Tuesday it was pulling out of Obamacare for 2018.

--CNNMoney's Tami Luhby and Jackie Wattles contributed to this report.