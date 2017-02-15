Boeing workers in South Carolina vote on whether to unionize

Nearly 3,000 Boeing workers at its new South Carolina plant are voting Wednesday in a closely watched effort by organize labor to establish an important foothold in the South.

Manufacturers have been drawn to the South because the region is strongly anti-union. Less than 2% of South Carolina workers are union members, the lowest unionization rate in the nation. Boeing (BA) spent billions to open its North Charleston plant, arguing it needs to assure customers who buy the 787 Dreamliner, which is built there, that the plant wouldn't go on strike.

The Machinists union, which represents most Boeing factory workers throughout the U.S., is seeking to represent the workers in South Carolina. A win would give it even more leverage over Boeing in future labor talks. A union loss would further encourage other manufacturers to open union-free plants in the South. The vote is seen as an uphill battle for the union, which dropped plans for a vote last year. About 40% to 50% of organizing votes fail.

The plant will get additional attention this week as President Donald Trump plans to visit the plant Friday.

Wages are a key issue in the vote. The union says South Carolina workers earn about $10 an hour less than union members at Boeing's Washington state plants.

For its part, Boeing says pay scales are driven by wages in the local market, and that the South Carolina plant already pays better than a union-represented Boeing plant in Alabama.

The battle between Boeing and the union won't end with Wednesday's vote. If it loses, the union could try for another vote in a year. If it wins, it would then start what are likely to be contentious negotiations for a contract with Boeing to cover the South Carolina workers.