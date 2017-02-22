1. Getting greedy: Wall Street is on a major winning streak.

The Dow Jones industrial average posted an eighth consecutive record on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are also sitting at their highest levels ever.

Will the rally continue? It's hard to say: U.S. stock futures were little changed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the CNNMoney Fear & Greed index shows that investors are feeling "extremely greedy". Some of the enthusiasm is based on the expectation that President Trump will cut taxes and industry regulations.

Most European stock markets notched gains in early trading. Asian markets were closing the day with mixed results.

2. Earnings: Elon Musk's electric car company Tesla (TSLA) will report its fourth quarter earnings after the markets close.

Shares in Tesla have surged 30% since the start of the year.

Investors are betting on the success of its first mass market car, the Model 3, which is due to go on sale later this year. The company has already taken more than 300,000 orders for the car, which will have a starting price of around $35,000.

DISH Network (DISH), Garmin (GRMN), Six Flags (SIX) and Fitbit (FIT) will also report earnings.

Shares in Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) surged by about 4% in London as investors cheered its 2016 results.

Meanwhile, Airbus (EADSF) shares were sinking in Paris after the firm said it was having production difficulties with its A400M aircraft.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

3. Fed hints: The Federal Reserve will publish the minutes from its January meeting at 2 p.m. ET. It could serve as an opportunity for the Fed to hint at a possible March rate hike.

4. Easy as GDP: The U.K. and Mexico are reporting GDP figures on Wednesday.

The U.K. revised its growth numbers for 2016. The new figure for full year growth is 1.8%, down from an earlier estimate of 2%.

Mexico's economic growth is expected to slow to 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Consumer confidence has plunged in the country and the peso is hovering at an all-time low. Gas prices are also up about 20% since December.

Download CNN MoneyStream for up-to-the-minute market data and news

5. Coming this week:

Wednesday - Tesla (TSLA), Fitbit (FIT) earnings

Thursday - Gap (GPS), Kohl's (KSS), Nordstrom (JWN) earnings

Friday - J C Penney (JCP), Foot Locker (FL) earnings