1. Historic winning streak: The Dow Jones industrial average is on fire.

The index has posted gains for nine consecutive trading sessions, and is currently at an all-time high.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, meanwhile, had their winning streaks snapped on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted that another rate hike could be coming in a few weeks.

U.S. stock futures are holding steady.

European markets are mostly positive in early trading, though the gains are very small. Asian markets ended the day with mixed results.

2. Earnings: Hormel Foods (HRL), Kohl's (KSS) and Gildan Activewear (GIL) are among the firms releasing earnings before the U.S. open.

Baidu.com (BIDU, Tech30), Gap (GPS), Herbalife (HLF) and Nordstrom (JWN) plan to report after the close.

Nordstrom has been in the headlines recently after President Trump publicly slammed the retailer for dropping his daughter's clothing line. The company said the decision was due to the brand's declining sales.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

3. Market movers -- Tesla, L Brands: Shares in the parent company of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works -- L Brands (LB) -- are plunging in extended trading after the company reported its latest quarterly results.

Shares in Tesla (TSLA) are getting a jolt after it released well-received quarterly results. The automaker posted a loss of $121.3 million for the quarter, an improvement over the same period last year.

Tesla stock has surged 30% this year based on investor optimism over the launch of the Model 3, its first mass market car.

Download CNN MoneyStream for up-to-the-minute market data and news

4. Coming this week:

Thursday - Gap (GPS) and Nordstrom (JWN) earnings; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appears on CNBC at 7 a.m. ET.

Friday - J C Penney (JCP), Foot Locker (FL) earnings