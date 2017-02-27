Michael Dubin: Fast facts

Occupation: CEO and co-founder of Dollar Shave Club, a subscription razor service

Best-known for: Building a successful startup out of a viral ad campaign

Dubin started Dollar Shave Club in 2012 with a simple concept and a vulgar tagline. "Our blades are f--king great," he says, straight-faced, in the company's first ad. It went on to become a viral sensation that has garnered more than 23 million YouTube views to date.

In July, Unilever (UL) announced it would buy Dollar Shave Club for $1 billion.

Dubin retained a stake in the company and remains at its helm as it expands its offering of men's care products.

