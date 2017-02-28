1. Lucky 13?: The Dow Jones industrial average has now posted 12 consecutive record closes.

That's only happened twice in 120 years.

If the red-hot index is able to extend its streak of record closes to 13 on Tuesday, it will be in uncharted territory.

The Dow is also closing in on its longest streak of up days (not record highs). That mark was set in 1897 when the market rose for 14 consecutive trading days, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

The index is in good company: The S&P 500 hit new record highs on Monday and the Nasdaq is also close to record levels.

U.S. stock futures are holding steady on Tuesday morning.

Investors have pushed stocks higher in recent months in part because of optimism over pro-business policies promised by President Trump. He will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

European markets are mostly positive in early trading. Asian markets ended the day with mixed results.

2. Economics: The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis will release an updated GDP report at 8:30 a.m. ET for the final quarter of 2016. An earlier estimate pegged growth at an annual rate of 1.9%.

Indian GDP figures will also be published Tuesday. The data will show how much pain was caused by the government's decision to ban commonly-used rupee notes, resulting in a severe cash shortage.

3. Earnings: Target (TAIEX) is among the most high-profile companies reporting earnings on Tuesday ahead of the opening bell.

Target shares have dropped by about 7% this year, missing out on the Trump rally. This earnings report will be an opportunity for the company to turn things around.

Domino's Pizza (DPZ), AutoZone (AZO), Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) and SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) are also reporting earnings Tuesday morning.

Salesforce.com (CRM, Tech30), Taser (TASR), Weight Watchers (WTW) and Etsy (ETSY) plan to release earnings after the close.

Priceline (PCLN, Tech30) stock is rallying premarket after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Monday afternoon.

4. Coming this week:

Tuesday - The Bureau of Economic Analysis releases a new U.S. GDP reading

Wednesday - Auto firms report February sales numbers

Thursday - Snapchat parent company Snap set for stock market debut

Friday - Nintendo Switch releases worldwide