The internet has been a little difficult for people to navigate on Tuesday.

Amazon Web Services, the popular storage and hosting platform used by a huge range of companies, reported that it is experiencing intermittent outages.

People are reporting outages and delays on services like Slack, Trello, Sprinklr, Venmo and even Down Detector, which is the site that shows where real time outages are occurring. Affected sites said the outage began around 12:40 p.m. ET.

The outage didn't just affect websites -- AWS clients that use cloud storage could also be impacted. Nest customers reported widespread issues with their cameras, and the company tweeted that it was likely because of the AWS outage.

Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) acknowledged that it's having issues. In a note on its website, the company specified that it is the Simple Storage Service (S3) tied to its US-EAST-1 servers in Northern Virginia.

"AWS services and customer applications depending on S3 will continue to experience high error rates as we are actively working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3."

An AWS spokesperson said the company believes it has identified the cause of the outage and is working to repair it.

sorry all. current #AWSdown brought down https://t.co/XYZ5iegXtd. We're curled up on the floor in a fetal position until its over pic.twitter.com/lErFYzvX5m — DownDetector (@downdetector) February 28, 2017

CNNTech will update as more information becomes available.