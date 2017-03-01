PwC accountants at center of 'envelopegate' won't be back to the Oscars

The two PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants at the center of Sunday's best picture fiasco have worked their final Oscars ceremony, an Academy spokesperson said.

Martha Ruiz and Brian Cullinan will remain partners at PwC but will no longer be on the firm's team working for the Academy, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

PwC, one of the world's leading accounting firms, has been working for the Academy for 83 years. The firm has become synonymous with the Oscars for its role managing ballots.

On Monday, PwC took responsibility for the flub, citing "human error" and "breaches of established protocols."

Cullinan handed presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty the wrong envelope as they walked on stage. As a result, Dunaway mistakenly read out "La La Land" as best picture instead of "Moonlight."

How Cullinan mixed up the envelopes remains unclear, as does why it took more than two minutes for the error to be corrected.

The Academy on Monday said it was "investigating the circumstances" and would "determine what actions are appropriate going forward."