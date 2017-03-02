Caterpillar stock tumbles as feds execute search warrant

Caterpillar stock tumbled Thursday after federal prosecutors entered several of the company's facilities with a search warrant.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois told CNNMoney that there was law enforcement activity carried out at Caterpillar facilities across three cities in Illinois.

Caterpillar (CAT) said in a statement Thursday that "law enforcement is present in various Peoria-area Caterpillar facilities executing a search warrant. Caterpillar is cooperating."

Officials declined to provide details regarding the activity. As of about 1:30 pm ET, the company's stock was down 4.6%.

Illinois-based Caterpillar manufactures construction and mining equipment. It has a market value of about $58 billion.

Caterpillar has come under federal scrutiny before. In 2014, a Senate subcommittee asserted that the company avoided or deferred $2.4 billion in taxes over the course of 13 years. The subcommittee accused the company of shifting its profits to a Swiss affiliate in order to dodge U.S. taxes. At the time, Caterpillar denied any wrongdoing.

Caterpillar was among several companies, including Apple, that the subcommittee has investigated in recent years.

--CNNMoney's Jeanne Sahadi contributed to this report