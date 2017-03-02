Caterpillar stock tumbles as feds execute search warrant

Caterpillar stock shed more than 5% of its value Thursday after federal prosecutors entered several of the company's facilities with a search warrant.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois told CNNMoney that there was law enforcement activity carried out at Caterpillar facilities across three cities in Illinois.

Officials declined to provide details regarding the activity.

Caterpillar said in a statement Thursday that "law enforcement is present in various Peoria-area Caterpillar facilities executing a search warrant. Caterpillar is cooperating."