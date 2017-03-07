Tom Brady launches meal kit service

You may not be able to play like Tom Brady, but now you can eat like him.

The Super Bowl champ just launched a new line of plant-based meals.

For $78 a week, subscribers will get three dinners for two people. The meals are pre-portioned and come with simple step-by-step instructions so no need to have expert skills in the kitchen.

These meals by Brady, who is notoriously finicky about his diet, will begin shipping on April 3.

He'll be taking on the increasing number of food subscription services like Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and Plated.

The new meal service is the result of a partnership between Brady's company, TB12, and plant-based meal service Purple Carrot. Subscribers will also get access to TB12 content and can enter giveaways.

"Tom is one of the greatest athletes of all time," said Purple Carrot founder & CEO Andy Levitt. "It's a real honor to work together to help people gain a deeper appreciation for how the food choices they make can have a direct effect on their own health and well-being."

Dinner descriptions include things like crispy turnip cakes with tabbouleh, white lentil risotto with roasted vegetables and ramen with gingered greens and broccolini.

The meals are gluten-free and high in protein. They don't have dairy, eggs, seafood, meat or processed foods. They also use very little soy or refined sugar.

"Eating meals just like the ones we'll send out to our customers has helped me stay at the top of my game," Brady said.

Winning a Super Bowl not guaranteed.