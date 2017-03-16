CBS Sports site crashes ahead of March Madness tipoff

There's a new reason to call it March Madness.

CBSSports.com, where fans fill out brackets for the NCAA basketball championship tournament, drove users crazy when the site crashed Thursday morning.

According to DownDetector, which tracks social media posts about connectivity issues, a flood of fans began reporting issues accessing brackets on CBSSports.com around 11 am ET.

That was just minutes before tipoff of the Notre Dame v. Princeton game in Buffalo.

"During the hour before the first tip, service was down due to overwhelming demand," CBS Sports said in a statement issued around 1 pm ET. "We certainly regret the outage but are pleased to say that service has since been restored."

The site appeared to be up and running again just after noon. But not before Twitter lit up with frustrated users.

@CBSSports I couldn't play a bracket this year thanks a lot. I learned my lesson about ever using CBS sports for anything ever again though — Tom (@Bueller27) March 16, 2017

I've been trying to sign into @CBSSports for the last 2 hours to fill out my bracket, but haven't been able to sign in. Nice work, CBS. — greg lundquist (@gblundquist) March 16, 2017

Unable to access bracket games online or on the @CBSSports app. Thank you @CBS, for making it impossible for me to play with my friends. — Blake Nemeth (@BlakeNemeth) March 16, 2017

Bracket making is a massively popular endeavor for basketball fans during the tournament. The American Gaming Association estimates that about 70 million brackets will be filled out this season.

Though CBS Sports isn't the only site that hosts brackets, it's a popular destination since CBS Sports and Turner Sports (which is owned by CNN parent Time Warner) are the primary broadcasters of the games.