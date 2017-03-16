USA Hockey will compete in women's world games -- with or without protesting players

USA Hockey will field a women's team in the upcoming world championship games -- with or without the current members of the women's national team.

The women who were originally named to the team have vowed to sit out the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship games to protest for fair pay.

In addition to a living wage, they also want the same treatment as the men's team when it comes to equipment, staff, per diems, publicity and travel.

USA Hockey spokesman David Fischer said the organization hasn't contacted any replacement players yet, but it that it will if it has to.

Fisher says that the group has already reached out to existing team members to see whether they plan to play or join the protest, and that they have until the end of Thursday to respond.

"We hope the players we named to the national team will play," Fischer said. "But we will field a team to represent our country."

The world games, which begin March 31, are being hosted by the U.S. in Michigan. The current members of the women's national team are the defending champs.

"We have heard that USA Hockey is attempting to field an alternative team to play in the World Championship games," the women's team said in a statement. "We regret that they have not instead chosen to reconsider their treatment of the current World Championship-winning team."

The women said they would play if their negotiations with USA Hockey make enough progress.

Fischer said USA Hockey believes in equitable treatment and is the world leader in women's hockey. He said the organization is working to build the sport among men and women.

But, he made it clear USA Hockey is a governing body -- not an employer that will pay athletes.

"We provide training stipends," Fischer said. "They are not going to be full-time employees of USA Hockey and if that's their end game, it's just not gonna happen."