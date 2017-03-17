Trump tweetstorm doubles down on Fox and Breitbart

The Trump administration may have been forced to apologize to the U.K. for quoting a Fox News report. But that hasn't stopped President Trump from retweeting more Fox reports Friday morning.

The tweets, which cover everything from jobs to health care to terrorist threats, come the day after the Trump White House got into hot water with a key U.S. ally for quoting a Fox contributor.

At Thursday's press briefing White House spokesman Sean Spicer quoted a report by Fox commentator Andrew Napolitano that President Obama had used British intelligence agency GCHQ to spy on Trump before the election.

U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster had to apologize for the statement to his British counterpart. A spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said early Friday that senior UK officials had protested to the Trump administration about Spicer's comments.

Trump's Friday morning tweets didn't spark any similar controversy.

First, at 7:41 a.m., he retweeted a March 12 post from Fox News about February's strong jobs report.

Jobs created in February. pic.twitter.com/sOaMDxxTA8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 12, 2017

Next, he retweeted America First Policies, which linked to a Breitbart story about Trump's accomplishments during his first 50 days.

MAJOR IMPACT: @POTUS Trump is 50 Days in and moving swiftly to get America back on the right track. #MAGA https://t.co/gzS6eSNNDd — AmericaFirstPolicies (@AmericaFirstPol) March 12, 2017

He then retweeted the morning news show Fox & Friends, which suggested earlier this week that 85% of Republicans agree with the GOP health care reform bill.

VIDEO: Rep. Scalise — GOP agrees on over 85 percent of health care bill https://t.co/05dtfjAUbx — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 13, 2017

Then came another Fox & Friends retweet, this time about potential terrorists using religious visas to enter the country.

FOX NEWS ALERT: Jihadis using religious visa to enter US, experts warn (via @FoxFriendsFirst) pic.twitter.com/pwXeR9OMQC — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 15, 2017

He did venture beyond conservative media Friday morning, when he retweeted a New York Times story about an increase in small business confidence.

"The President Changed. So Has Small Businesses' Confidence"https://t.co/daTGjPmYeJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2017

He also wrote two of his own tweets -- one offering St. Patrick's Day greetings, another criticizing North Korea's behavior and China for not doing enough to keep North Korea in line. That comes as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited South Korea Friday and said that U.S. military action against the north was an "option."