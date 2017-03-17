JCPenney posted a list of the stores it plans to close this year.

The department store chain announced in February that it'll shutter up to 140 storefronts, and on Friday JCPenney (JCP) revealed the names of 138 stores that are getting the ax.

It's just the latest sign of the struggles plaguing brick-and-mortar retailers as they try to compete with e-commerce masters like Amazon (AMZN, Tech30).

Earlier this month, Moody's put out a report listing 19 retailers -- including Sears (SHLD), Kmart, Payless, J. Crew and Claires -- that it considers "distressed."

And there are more signs of trouble. Target's (TGT) latest earnings report showed measly holiday sales, sending its stock tumbling. Neiman Marcus recently put itself up for sale. Staples said on March 9 that it's closing 70 more of its stores, and The Limited said in January that its closing all of its retail locations.

Here's a list of the J.C. Penney stores that are going dark.

Alabama

Auburn Mall (Auburn, Alabama), Tannehill Promenade (Bessemer), Gadsen Mall (Gadsen) and Jasper Mall (Jasper).

Arkansas

Military Plaza (Benton, Arkansas), Chickasaw Plaza (Blytheville)

Arizona

Riverview Mall (Bullhead City, Arizona)

California

Downtown Bishop (Bishop, California), Sunwest Plaza (Lodi), The Village at Orange (Orange), Hilltop Mall (Richmond)

Colorado

Fort Morgan Main St. (Fort Morgan, Colorado), Glenwood Springs Mall (Glenwood Springs), St. Vrain Centre (Longmont), Broadway Plaza (Sterling)

Connecticut

Connecticut Post Mall (Milford, Connecticut)

Florida

Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center (Jacksonville, Florida), Palatka Mall (Palatka)

Georgia

Dublin Mall (Dublin, Georgia), Macon Mall (Macon), Milledgeville Mall (Milledgeville), Gateway Plaza (Thomasville), Tifton Mall (Tifton)

Iowa

Downtown Decorah (Decorah, Iowa), Crossroads Mall (Fort Dodge),Penn Central Mall (Oskaloosa), Quincy Place (Ottumwa)

Idaho

Snake River Plaza (Burley, Idaho)

Illinois

Eastland Mall (Bloomington, Illinois), Fulton Square (Canton), Village Square Mall (Effingham), freestanding store in Macomb, Peru Mall (Peru), Northland Mall (Sterling), Centerpointe of Woodridge (Woodridge)

Indiana

FairOaks Mall (Columbus, Indiana), Connersville Plaza (Connersville), Huntington Plaza (Huntington), Jasper Manor Center (Jasper), Logansport Mall (Logansport)

Kansas

Chanute Square (Chanute, Kansas), downtown Great Bend, Hutchinson Mall (Hutchinson), freestanding store in Lawrence, Winfield Plaza (Winfield)

Louisiana

Cortana Mall (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), Park Terrace (DeRidder), North Shore Square (Slidell)

Massachusetts

Berkshire Mall (Lanesborough, Massachusetts)

Maryland

Easton Marketplace (Easton, Maryland)

Maine

Rockland Plaza (Rockland, Maine)

Michigan

Lakeview Square Mall (Battle Creek, Michigan), Delta Plaza (Escanaba), Westshore Mall (Holland), Copper Country Mall (Houghton), Birchwood Mall (Kingsford), Midland Mall (Midland), Cascade Crossings (Sault Ste. Marie)

Minnesota

Central Lakes Crossing (Baxter, Minnesota), Five Lakes Centre (Fairmont), Faribo West Mall (Faribault), Irongate Plaza (Hibbing), Hutchinson Mall (Hutchinson), Red Wing Mall (Red Wing), downtown Thief River Falls, freestanding store in Winona

Missouri

Maryville Center (Maryville, Missouri)

Mississippi

Leigh Mall (Columbus, Mississippi), Southgate Plaza (Corinth), Greenville Mall (Greenville), Bonita Lakes Mall (Meridian), Oxford Mall (Oxford)

Montana

Capital Hill Mall (Helena, Montana), Sidney Main Street (Sidney)

North Carolina

Albemarle Crossing (Albemarle, North Carolina), Boone Mall (Boone), Eastridge Mall (Gastonia), Blue Ridge Mall (Hendersonville), Monroe Crossing (Monroe), Becker Village Mall (Roanoke Rapids)

North Dakota

Prairie Hills Mall (Dickinson, North Dakota), Buffalo Mall (Jamestown), downtown Wahpeton

Nebraska

Fremont Mall (Fremont, Nebraska), downtown McCook, Platte River Mall (North Platte)

New Jersey

Rio Grande Plaza (Rio Grande, New Jersey)

Nevada

The Boulevard (Las Vegas, Nevada)

New York

Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza (Dunkirk, New York), Westfield Sunrise (Massapequa), Palisades Center (West Nyack)

Ohio

Findlay Village Mall (Findlay, Ohio), New Towne Mall New (Philadelphia), Richmond Town Square (Richmond Heights), St. Mary's Square (St. Marys)

Oklahoma

Altus Plaza (Altus, Oklahoma), Ne-Mar Shopping Center (Claremore), Ponca Plaza (Ponca City), Pioneer Square Shopping Center (Stillwater)

Oregon

Downtown Astoria, Grants Pass Shopping Center (Grants Pass, Oregon), downtown La Grande, downtown Pendleton, The Dalles Main Street (The Dalles)

Pennsylvania

Columbia Mall (Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania), Clearfield Mall (Clearfield), King of Prussia Mall (King of Prussia), Philadelphia Mills (Philadelphia), Bradford Towne Centre (Towanda), Lycoming Mall (Pennsdale), Willow Grove Park (Willow Grove)

South Carolina

Citadel Mall (Charleston, South Carolina), Town 'N Country (Easley)

South Dakota

Palace Mall (Mitchell, South Dakota), Northridge Plaza (Pierre), Watertown Mall (Watertown), Yankton Mall (Yankton)

Tennessee

Greeneville Commons (Greeneville, Tennessee), Knoxville Center (Knoxville), County Market Place (Union City)

Texas

Athens Village Shopping Center (Athens, Texas), Borger Shopping Plaza (Borger), Heartland Mall (Early), downtown El Paso, Marshall Mall (Marshall), downtown McAllen, University Mall (Nacogdoches), King Plaza Shopping Center (Seguin), Bosque River Center (Stephenville)

Virginia

New River Valley Mall (Christiansburg, Virginia), Tanglewood Mall (Roanoke)

Washington

Pilchuck Landing (Snohomish, Washington)

Wisconsin

Pine Tree Mall (Marinette, Wisconsin), Marshfield Mall (Marshfield), Richland Square Shopping Center (Richland Center), Rapids Mall (Wisconsin Rapids)

West Virginia

Foxcroft Towne Center (Martinsburg)

Wyoming

Downtown Sheridan