Jeff Bezos donned a robot suit over the weekend, and he looked pretty happy about it.

The Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) CEO tweeted a photo of himself testing out a giant mechanical robot suit at the company's exclusive MARS conference late Sunday night. The conference focuses on machine-learning, home automation, robotics and space.

"Why do I feel so much like Sigourney Weaver?" Bezos asked the audience, referring to the actress's lead role in "Alien."

The robot was designed by South Korean company Hankook Mirae Technology and is almost 14 feet tall, according to the company's website.

I just got to pilot an awesome (and huge) robot thanks to Hankook Mirae Technology. Nice! #MARS2017 pic.twitter.com/MvN6ghEYFi — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) March 20, 2017

One MARS attendee tweeted a video of Bezos causing the robot's arms to flail.

Others took to Twitter comparing Bezos to everything from a super villain to something out of "Iron Man" to being ready for "world domination."