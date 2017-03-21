1. Airlines in focus: Investors will be paying extra attention to travel stocks Tuesday after the U.S. issued new rules that will prevent passengers from carrying most electronic devices into the cabin during flights from eight countries in the Middle East and Africa.

Passengers will have to check in any devices bigger than a smartphone -- including iPads, Kindles and laptops -- before clearing security or boarding, U.S. officials said, citing terrorism concerns.

The open-ended ban will affect more than 50 flights from 10 airports, including major global hubs like Dubai and Istanbul, according to senior administration officials.

Most major air carriers based in the Middle East are not publicly traded.

But there could be movement in regional aviation and travel companies on Tuesday.

2. Global market overview: It looks like it could be a positive day for U.S. stocks.

U.S. stock futures are pointing up.

European markets were mixed in early trading. Asian markets also ended the day with mixed results.

Crude oil futures recovered to trade around $49.50 per barrel. Gold prices edged down to trade around $1,232 per ounce.

It was a relatively uneventful Monday in the markets. The Dow Jones industrial average and Nasdaq were essentially flat. The S&P 500 dipped 0.2%.

3. Hyundai revs: Shares in Hyundai Motor Company (HYMTF) rallied by nearly 9% in Asia on Tuesday as investors cheered reports that said the firm was considering changes to its ownership structure.

Shares in Hyundai have jumped by just over 16% since the start of the year.

4. Earnings and economics: General Mills (GIS) and BMW (BMWYY) are set to release earnings before the open Tuesday, while FedEx (FDX) and Nike (NKE) plan to release earnings after the close.

New data showed that U.K. inflation is on the upswing, with prices rising by 2.3% in February compared to a 1.8% increase in January.

Prices have been moving higher since the British pound crashed in June after the Brexit referendum. Consumers are being forced to pay more due to the higher cost of imported goods.

5. Coming this week:

Tuesday - FedEx (FDX) reports earnings

Wednesday - U.S. existing home sales report; Starbucks (SBUX) annual shareholder meeting

Thursday - Accenture (ACN) reports earnings; U.S. new home sales report

Friday - Samsung annual shareholder meeting