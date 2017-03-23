President Trump's SEC nominee Jay Clayton promised to police Wall Street without showing "favoritism to anyone" despite his history representing big banks and several scandal-ridden corporations.

"I am 100% committed to rooting out any fraud and shady practices in our practices in our financial system," Clayton told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, which is holding his confirmation hearing Thursday.

Clayton, a star Wall Street lawyer whose wife works at Goldman Sachs (GS), said in his remarks on Thursday that there's "zero room for bad actors."

If confirmed, Clayton would fill one of three vacancies at the SEC, which is charged with protecting investors, rooting out financial crime and ensuring markets are fair to all.

Clayton's tough words on enforcement follow concerns from Democrats and others worried that Clayton won't be able to keep Trump's promise not to let Wall Street "get away with murder."

Clayton's list of clients at the elite law firm Sullivan & Cromwell reads like a who's who list of companies accused of the shady practices the SEC nominee wants to stop.

He's represented Volkswagen (VLKAF), which pled guilty to criminal charges over cheating on emissions tests; Valeant (VRX), a drug maker accused of being the "Enron" of the pharma world for fraud; and Deutsche Bank (DB), which has been charged in a $10 billion Russian money-laundering scheme.

Clayton's also advised Goldman Sachs on its controversial government bailout and Bear Stearns on its fire sale to JPMorgan (JPM).

Senator Bernie Sanders, a deep critic of Wall Street, slammed Clayton in a statement on Wednesday as the "embodiment of the greed that nearly destroyed the economy."

"Mr. Clayton has spent his career providing get-out-of-jail free cards to Wall Street executives," said Sanders.

Senator Sherrod Brown, the ranking Democrat on the committee, signaled he may oppose Clayton's nomination due to concerns that a "host of conflicts" will require him to recuse himself "too often."

Clayton responded to the criticism by saying, "I pledge to you and the American people that I will show no favoritism to anyone." He also said that "bad actors undermine the hard-earned confidence" that goes to the heart of the capital markets.

While Clayton acknowledged his role on deals "during the dark days of the financial crisis," he also highlighted his role in the public debut of Alibaba (BABA, Tech30), which was the largest IPO ever.

Echoing Trump's emphasis on deregulation, Clayton said it's "clear" that U.S. capital markets are "less attractive to business than in the past."

Trump has vowed to "do a big number" on Dodd-Frank and top economic adviser Gary Cohn said the administration will "attack all aspects" of the Wall Street reform law.

Asked by Brown what areas of Dodd-Frank he would attack, Clayton laughed and said, "I don't have any specific plans for attack, Senator."

Clayton explained that instead he wants to focus on whether rules mandated by Dodd-Frank have been effective and to prevent unintended consequences that could hurt the economy.